Acting Kuwaiti PM Receives Saudi Minister, Accompanying Delegation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Saudi Minister of State and Cabinet Member Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the accompanying delegation.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in line with the desires of both countries' leaderships and peoples.
Present at the meeting were the head of the honorary delegation and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chief of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, and the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud. (end)
