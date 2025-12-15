Sarfaraz Khan To Lungi Ngidi: 5 Players Delhi Capitals Can Target At The IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals have ₹21.8 crore for IPL 2026 auction to fill 8 slots (3 overseas). Targeting Sarfaraz Khan, Devon Conway, Akash Deep, Lungi Ngidi, and Michael Bracewell to strengthen batting/pace/all-round options for the maiden title chase.

The IPL 2020 finalists, Delhi Capitals, will take a first step toward their maiden triumph by signing their targeted players at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. With 21.8 crore purse remaining and 8 slots to fill, including three overseas, the Capitals will look to strengthen their squad by boosting batting, pace, and overseas options ahead of the IPL 2026.

On that note, let's take a look at five players Delhi Capitals can target at the Abu Dhabi event.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in the Mega IPL Auction last year after the Delhi Capitals released him following the 2023 season. Since 2021, Sarfaraz has not played a single IPL match; however, he has been impressive in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The 27-year-old is back in the auction as he has been listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh.

Sarfaraz is expected to attract bids, with the Delhi Capitals likely to pursue him for an explosive Indian middle-order batter who can add depth and finishing ability in the batting line-up. The Mumbai batter has been in impressive form in the ongoing SMAT 2025, amassing 256 runs, including two fifties and a fifty, at an average of 64.00 in six matches. Given his current form, Sarfaraz could be an ideal option for DC if they are looking for a middle-order batter who can provide big-hitting impact and strengthen the team's batting depth.

After the departure of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, the Delhi Capitals are looking for an overseas opener, and Devon Conway seemingly fits the bill, given his experience in the IPL. Conway was released by Chennai Super Kings following the 2025 season and has been listed at a base price of INR 2 crore at the upcoming IPL 2026 Auction, the highest among eight brackets. Conway played only six matches and scored 156 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 26.00.

The 34-year-old is expected to attract interest from the franchises, and DC will likely be keen to have the New Zealand opener on the board to fill the void left by Faf du Plessis, who withdrew from the auction to play PSL. Devon Conway's IPL tally of 1080 runs, including 11 fifties, at an average of 43.20 in 29 matches, makes him a reliable and experienced opening option for DC in IPL 2026.

Indian pacer Akash Deep was part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL season before he was released into the auction pool, where he was listed at a base price of INR 1 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction. Akash had limited appearances in IPL 2025, featuring in six matches and picking just 3 wickets, due to injury and fitness concerns during the season. The 29-year-old is likely to have bids at the auction, with DC expected to pursue.

The Delhi Capitals are looking for a backup Indian pace-bowling option to injury-prone T Natarajan, and Akash Deep could serve as a reliable Indian pace backup for the long season. The franchise may bid a higher price for the Bengal pacer if they look to strengthen their Indian pace depth ahead of IPL 2026. In his T20 career, Akash Deep has picked 59 in 53 matches, maintaining an economy rate under 9, making him a steady Indian pace option.

The South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru following the title-winning 2025 season, where he picked four wickets in two matches before leaving the squad for South Africa's WTC duties. Ngidi has been listed at a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction, and there is a likelihood that the 29-year-old will be attracted by the franchises in Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi Capitals are looking to strengthen their pace attack by adding an overseas pacer as back-up to Mitchell Starc, and Lungi Ngidi could provide experienced overseas pace depth behind Mitchell Starc. In his T20I career, Ngidi has picked 77 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an economy rate of 8.82 in 55 matches, adding reliable overseas pace depth for DC in IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals lack an overseas all-rounder and middle-order batter, and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell could be a smart option, given his ability to contribute with both bat and off-spin in the middle overs. Bracewell was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023, where he picked six wickets and scored 58 runs in five matches. Thereafter, the New Zealand all-rounder went unsold in the previous two auctions.

Bracewell is back in auction, listed at a base price of INR 2 crore. He is likely to attract bids, and the DC may have a keen interest in acquiring his services if they are looking for an overseas all-rounder who adds balance and flexibility. Michael Bracewell can contribute with valuable runs in the lower order of the batting line-up and chip in with useful overs in the middle phase.