403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin's Weekend Slide Exposes Crypto's Thin-Liquidity Fault Lines
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Crypto's weekend dip-and-bounce returned on Monday morning with Bitcoin clawing back above $89,000 after a sharp Sunday slide that reminded traders how quickly thin liquidity can turn nerves into candles.
Key Points
Bitcoin was trading around $89,626, down 0.65% on the day, while Ether held near $3,125, up 0.3%. Solana slipped to about $132, and XRP traded near $1.99, both weaker on the session. Litecoin hovered around $80.7, also slightly lower.
Cointelegraph reported a Sunday low near $87,600 on Coinbase before the rebound above $89,000. Market chatter pointed to year-end profit-taking and weekend fragility, when fewer bids can magnify forced selling.
FlowDesk, cited in regional market notes, argued that the post–rate-cut impulse has faded and liquidity is thinning into year-end. Another anxiety thread was Japan.
Traders circulated the idea that a Bank of Japan shift could jolt funding markets and unwind carry trades. In that narrative, crypto behaves less like a safe haven and more like a high-beta risk asset.
ETF data did not deliver a clean signal. The latest widely shared print for Dec. 12 showed a net inflow of about $49.1 million into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock's iShares product.
That support, however, has not translated into a decisive breakout, reinforcing the sense of a market leaning on positioning rather than conviction.
Technically, the bounce looks like relief, not rescue. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin remains capped by a descending trendline and nearby resistance bands. RSI sits in the mid-40s, with MACD still below zero, suggesting momentum remains soft.
The daily chart shows easing downside pressure, but RSI remains below 50 and trend damage from the October peak persists. Weekly readings also look heavy, with RSI near 39.
The night's loudest moves came from smaller names, not blue chips. BAS, ICNT, and BEAT surged more than 40%, while ZEC fell about 5%.
For policymakers, the lesson is familiar. Clear, predictable rules tend to calm markets. Politicized crackdowns and shifting narratives tend to do the opposite.
Key Points
Bitcoin fell toward $87,600 late Sunday, then rebounded near $89,600 as liquidity improved.
Bitcoin ETF flows were modestly positive, but price action still looks corrective, not trend-changing.
Altcoin“winners” were mostly small, high-beta tokens, a sign of leverage and rotation.
Bitcoin was trading around $89,626, down 0.65% on the day, while Ether held near $3,125, up 0.3%. Solana slipped to about $132, and XRP traded near $1.99, both weaker on the session. Litecoin hovered around $80.7, also slightly lower.
Cointelegraph reported a Sunday low near $87,600 on Coinbase before the rebound above $89,000. Market chatter pointed to year-end profit-taking and weekend fragility, when fewer bids can magnify forced selling.
FlowDesk, cited in regional market notes, argued that the post–rate-cut impulse has faded and liquidity is thinning into year-end. Another anxiety thread was Japan.
Traders circulated the idea that a Bank of Japan shift could jolt funding markets and unwind carry trades. In that narrative, crypto behaves less like a safe haven and more like a high-beta risk asset.
ETF data did not deliver a clean signal. The latest widely shared print for Dec. 12 showed a net inflow of about $49.1 million into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock's iShares product.
That support, however, has not translated into a decisive breakout, reinforcing the sense of a market leaning on positioning rather than conviction.
Technically, the bounce looks like relief, not rescue. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin remains capped by a descending trendline and nearby resistance bands. RSI sits in the mid-40s, with MACD still below zero, suggesting momentum remains soft.
The daily chart shows easing downside pressure, but RSI remains below 50 and trend damage from the October peak persists. Weekly readings also look heavy, with RSI near 39.
The night's loudest moves came from smaller names, not blue chips. BAS, ICNT, and BEAT surged more than 40%, while ZEC fell about 5%.
For policymakers, the lesson is familiar. Clear, predictable rules tend to calm markets. Politicized crackdowns and shifting narratives tend to do the opposite.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment