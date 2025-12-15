403
Morocco reports twenty-one died in Safi flash floods
(MENAFN) Authorities in Morocco report that flash floods in the city of Safi have claimed 21 lives. Officials described the disaster as resulting from “exceptional thunderstorms that hit the city on Sunday evening, triggering massive floods within a short period of time.”
Emergency teams continue search and rescue operations, while measures are being taken to protect residents and secure affected areas. Reports indicate that torrential rainfall, occurring over roughly an hour, sent powerful floodwaters through homes and businesses. Twenty additional people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Mohammed V Hospital in Safi.
