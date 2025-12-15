403
Jose Antonio Kast Clinches Chilean Presidency
(MENAFN) Far-right Republican Party standard-bearer Jose Antonio Kast achieved a decisive win in Chile’s presidential runoff held on Sunday, overcoming his left-wing rival, Jeannette Jara.
Kast captured 58.17% of the ballots cast, compared with 41.83% secured by Jara, a Communist Party figure and former Labor Minister.
Jara acknowledged her loss soon after early results were released, declaring that "democracy spoke loud and clear."
"I just spoke with President-elect Jose Antonio Kast to wish him success for the good of Chile," Jara posted on the US social media platform X. "To those who supported us and were inspired by our candidacy, rest assured that we will continue working to build a better life in our country. Together and standing strong, as we always have."
The outcome represents a notable comeback for Kast, who finished second during the first electoral round on Nov. 16. Although Jara led that initial vote with 27% compared to Kast’s 24%, he successfully unified support from other right-wing contenders, whose cumulative backing significantly outweighed that of the left.
Jara’s bid was further weakened by the poor public approval of the current administration headed by President Gabriel Boric, a member of the same ruling alliance.
Kast, an ultraconservative attorney and former legislator, campaigned on a tough agenda calling for an "iron fist" approach to reestablish law and order. A devout Catholic, he is widely recognized for opposing abortion and same-sex marriage and has openly expressed admiration for former dictator Augusto Pinochet.
