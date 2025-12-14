Ensurge Micropower ASA - Cancellation Of Subsequent Offering
The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to cancel the Subsequent Offering.
The shares have traded below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering for a substantial period and at sufficient volumes, which means that shareholders wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have therefore had the opportunity to purchase shares in the market at prices below the price which would have been the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering.About Ensurge Micropower:
Ensurge () powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit
For more information, please contact:
Shauna McIntyre - Chief Executive Officer
E- mail: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
