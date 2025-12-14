Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Day 2 Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Performs Steady - Check Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Director Boyapati Srinu's film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', which was released a week late, got a decent start at the box office. But on the second day, its earnings have seen a major drop. The second-day earnings of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2' are about 31% less than the first day. However, the film has reached close to ₹50 crore in India and this Telugu-language fantasy action thriller film may soon cross the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. How much did 'Akhanda 2' earn on the second day? According to a report from the trade tracking website sacnilk, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' collected approximately ₹15.5 crore on its second day. Before this, on the release day, Friday (December 12), the film's earnings were around ₹22.5 crore. Meanwhile, NBK's film collected about ₹8 crore from paid previews a day before its release. In total, the film's net collection in India has reached approximately ₹46 crore. 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' Box Office Collection

Day India Collection Premiere (December 11, Thursday) ₹8 crore First Day (December 12, Friday) ₹22.5 crore Second Day (December 13, Saturday) ₹15.5 crore Total Collection So Far Approximately ₹46 crore

How much did 'Akhanda 2' collect worldwide?

'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' earned approximately ₹7.50 crore from the overseas market on its first day, and its gross collection in India was ₹36.30 crore. Accordingly, the film's worldwide earnings on the first day were about ₹43.80 crore. The overseas figures for the second day are not yet available. However, after adding the second day's net earnings in India, this figure has reached ₹61.5 crore. It is believed that the film's two-day worldwide collection could cross ₹70 crore.

It should be note that 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' was initially scheduled to be released on December 5. However, the Madras High Court had put a stay on it due to a financial dispute between the makers and Eros International. The makers resolved the dispute and released the film on December 12. Nandamuri Balakrishna is in a double role in the film. Besides him, actors like Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty are also seen in this film.