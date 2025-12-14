Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Day 2 Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Performs Steady - Check Here
|Day
|India Collection
|Premiere (December 11, Thursday)
|₹8 crore
|First Day (December 12, Friday)
|₹22.5 crore
|Second Day (December 13, Saturday)
|₹15.5 crore
|Total Collection So Far
|Approximately ₹46 crore
How much did 'Akhanda 2' collect worldwide?
'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' earned approximately ₹7.50 crore from the overseas market on its first day, and its gross collection in India was ₹36.30 crore. Accordingly, the film's worldwide earnings on the first day were about ₹43.80 crore. The overseas figures for the second day are not yet available. However, after adding the second day's net earnings in India, this figure has reached ₹61.5 crore. It is believed that the film's two-day worldwide collection could cross ₹70 crore.
It should be note that 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' was initially scheduled to be released on December 5. However, the Madras High Court had put a stay on it due to a financial dispute between the makers and Eros International. The makers resolved the dispute and released the film on December 12. Nandamuri Balakrishna is in a double role in the film. Besides him, actors like Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty are also seen in this film.
