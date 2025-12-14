Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Day 2 Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Performs Steady - Check Here

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Day 2 Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Performs Steady - Check Here


2025-12-14 12:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Director Boyapati Srinu's film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', which was released a week late, got a decent start at the box office. But on the second day, its earnings have seen a major drop. The second-day earnings of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2' are about 31% less than the first day. However, the film has reached close to ₹50 crore in India and this Telugu-language fantasy action thriller film may soon cross the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

How much did 'Akhanda 2' earn on the second day?

According to a report from the trade tracking website sacnilk, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' collected approximately ₹15.5 crore on its second day. Before this, on the release day, Friday (December 12), the film's earnings were around ₹22.5 crore. Meanwhile, NBK's film collected about ₹8 crore from paid previews a day before its release. In total, the film's net collection in India has reached approximately ₹46 crore.

'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' Box Office Collection

Day  India Collection
Premiere (December 11, Thursday) ₹8 crore
First Day (December 12, Friday) ₹22.5 crore
Second Day (December 13, Saturday) ₹15.5 crore
Total Collection So Far Approximately ₹46 crore

How much did 'Akhanda 2' collect worldwide?

'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' earned approximately ₹7.50 crore from the overseas market on its first day, and its gross collection in India was ₹36.30 crore. Accordingly, the film's worldwide earnings on the first day were about ₹43.80 crore. The overseas figures for the second day are not yet available. However, after adding the second day's net earnings in India, this figure has reached ₹61.5 crore. It is believed that the film's two-day worldwide collection could cross ₹70 crore.

It should be note that 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' was initially scheduled to be released on December 5. However, the Madras High Court had put a stay on it due to a financial dispute between the makers and Eros International. The makers resolved the dispute and released the film on December 12. Nandamuri Balakrishna is in a double role in the film. Besides him, actors like Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty are also seen in this film. 

MENAFN14122025007385015968ID1110477022



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search