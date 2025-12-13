ILT20: Jahangir's 99 Steers Capitals To A Thrilling Nine-Run Win Over ADKR

The Dubai Capitals fended off the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to secure a nine-run victory at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Capitals produced a composed performance to register a deserved win, riding on a dominant middle-overs effort led by batter Shayan Jahangir. They then held their nerve with the ball to withstand a late onslaught from Andre Russell that ultimately fell short to seal their second win of the season.

Batting first, the Capitals recovered from early setbacks through a defining 115-run partnership between Jordan Cox (29 off 30) and Jahangir. He anchored the innings before falling agonisingly short of a century on 99, hitting 10 fours and five sixes and propelling the Capitals to a formidable 196/5. This was the highest score by an associate player in the DP World ILT20.

In response, ADKR never quite recovered from regular wickets. Although Russell's (53* off 33) explosive late cameo injected hope, it ultimately proved insufficient as the Capitals held their nerve to seal a deserved win as the ADKR finished on 187 for eight.

Player-of-the-match Jahangir was the delighted with his performance.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the win. Back-to-back victories are important for team morale," Jahangir said.

"I'm proud to now be part of the ILT20, representing the USA, where cricket is making strong progress. Performances like these will bring greater recognition to US cricket. Being entrusted with this responsibility means a lot, and I'm glad I could repay that trust.”

Dasun Shanaka, skipper of the Dubai Capitals, said:“We had runs on the board, but with the dew around, you never know against such power-hitters. Having Nabi there made my job easier. Jahangir was under pressure early and didn't have the best powerplay, but he showed character to go on and make 99. Hopefully, he will build on this in the matches to come.”

Brief scores:

Dubai Capital beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by nine runs

Dubai Capitals 196/5 in 20 overs (Shayan Jahangir 99, Rovman Powell 38 not out, Jordan Cox 29, Jason Holder 2 for 22, Andre Russell 2 for 32)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 187/8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 53 not out, Phil Salt 33, Alishan Sharafu 26, Waqar Salamkheil 3 for 34, David Willey 2 for 37)

Player of the match: Shayan Jahangir