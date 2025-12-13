QND 'An Important Occasion Highlighting Nation's Development'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar National Day (QND) is an important occasion that highlights the country's history and development since its founding, and a time for both citizens and residents to reflect on Qatar's progress and achievements, as well as its ongoing efforts to meet the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV2030), Australia's ambassador to Qatar Shane Flanagan told the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The day brings people together in recognition of the country's growth, stability, and contributions to the wider region, the envoy underlined, noting that Australia continues to stand with Qatar and supports its efforts to maintain security and stability in the region.

Flanagan further added that Qatar plays an influential role on the international stage, and that its commitment to dialogue and mediation has contributed to progress in a number of regional and global challenges.

He noted the efforts Qatar is undertaking to help mediate the Israel-Hamas conflict, which demonstrates its continued commitment to promoting peace and achieving humanitarian outcomes.

The development of Qatar, guided by QNV2030, reflects careful planning and investment aimed at building a diversified and sustainable economy.

Regarding the Qatar-Australia relationship, Flanagan elaborated that the two countries continue to build a strong and forward-looking partnership, with co-operation spanning areas such as food security, industry, renewable energy, and education.

He cited the recently concluded partnership between Swinburne University of Technology and Barzan University College will allow Qatari students to obtain Australian qualifications in fields such as cybersecurity, software development, artificial intelligence (AI), and engineering.

These programmes, the envoy said, support Qatar's focus on developing skills needed for the future and align closely with QNV2030 objectives.

