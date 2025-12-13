Qatar Charity Supports Health, Social Institutions In Chad

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has delivered a significant consignment of medical equipment to Chad's Ministry of Public Health, reinforcing efforts to improve healthcare and social services for the country's most vulnerable communities.

The aid, funded by generous donors in Qatar, includes 1,200 blood pressure monitors and 600 wheelchairs. The handover ceremony took place at the Pharmaceutical Procurement Centre (Centrale Pharmaceutique d'Achat) in N'Djamena, attended by Dr Abdelmajid Abdelrahim, Minister of Public Health; Zara Mahamat Issa, Minister of Social Welfare; and Lt Gen Issakha Maloua Djamous, Minister of National Defence and Veterans, alongside representatives from the Embassy of Qatar and QC's Chad office.

The initiative underscores QC's commitment to strengthening Chad's health institutions, fostering effective partnerships that drive human development, improve service quality, and support national efforts to build a modern, inclusive healthcare system for all. Abdelrahim expressed deep appreciation to QC for its role in supporting the health sector and advancing humanitarian development. He noted that the medical equipment addresses urgent needs across several health and social institutions. He also called the initiative a“valuable and symbolic step” that strengthens the health system and improves services nationwide.

Abdoulhamid Mohamed, country director of QC's Chad office, expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Ministry of Public Health to facilitate the organisation's humanitarian and development efforts.

Qatar Charity medical equipment Public Health healthcare