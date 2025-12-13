Closure Of Tourist Spots Spreading Confusion Among Tourists: CM

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the Centre cannot claim normalcy in the Union Territory until tourist destinations closed after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year are reopened, calling for an immediate review of the decision to keep several key spots shut.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Asia's longest ski drag lift at Gulmarg, the Chief Minister said the continued closure of tourist destinations was creating confusion among visitors and sending mixed signals at a time when the government is projecting a revival of tourism.

“How long are you going to keep these destinations closed? On one hand, you tell the world that Jammu and Kashmir has normalised. On the other, half of Gulmarg, half of Pahalgam and Doodhpathri remain closed. Until you open these destinations, how can you claim normalcy?” Omar said.

'Decision Not Ours, No Consultation'

Omar said the decision to close tourist destinations does not lie with the elected government and that there was no consultation before such steps were taken. The elected government, he said, can only focus on building and improving tourism-related infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, when destinations are closed, there is no consultation with us. If I were sitting there, I would have opened everything by now,” the Chief Minister said.

Several tourist spots were shut by the Lieutenant Governor's administration following the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. While some destinations were later reopened in a phased manner, many continue to remain closed.

Omar said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed far worse security situations in the past, yet tourist destinations were never shut.

“When tourism restarted after 1996, the situation was far more difficult than it is today. Even then, destinations were not closed,” he said.

He said while the Centre has been supportive, the problem lies in the prolonged closure of tourist spots, which needs to be reviewed either at the Centre or Assembly level to restore clarity and confidence among tourists.

Despite challenges such as the Pahalgam attack, floods, the Delhi blast and an accidental explosion in Nowgam, Omar said the government has continued its efforts to strengthen tourism.

“Places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam today compete not only with destinations within the country but globally. Indian tourists travel all over the world, and in such circumstances, it is imperative to keep improving our infrastructure,” he said.

₹17 Crore Projects Dedicated at Gulmarg

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister dedicated a series of major tourism infrastructure projects worth over Rs 17 crore to the public at Gulmarg and adjoining areas, marking a significant step towards strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's winter tourism ecosystem.