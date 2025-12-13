India To Be Naxal-Free By March 2026, Says Amit Shah In Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday resolved to make the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh the most advanced tribal region in the country in the next five years, and reiterated that the country will be free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Vision for a Naxal-Free and Developed Bastar

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Shah said, "It is our pledge that the entire Bastar and India have to be made naxal-free. But we do not have to stop there. I say this before all of you today that this Bastar division of 7 districts - Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Dantewada, will be the most developed tribal districts of the country by December 2030."

Home Minister said that the goal is to end Naxalism because Naxalites are sitting like a cobra spreading its hood over the development of this region. He said that with the end of Naxalism, a new beginning of development will start in this area, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it will become the most developed region.

The Union Minister said that by next year, by the time of the Bastar Olympics-2026 in November-December, red terror would have been completely eradicated from the country, including Chhattisgarh, and a Naxal-free Bastar will be progressing forward.

Comprehensive Development Plan

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken a resolve to make the entire Bastar and India free from Naxalism. He added that it is the government's resolve to provide every person in Bastar with a house, electricity, toilet, drinking water through tap, gas cylinder, 5 kg food grains and free medical treatment up to 5 lakh rupees.

Shah said that the government has taken a resolve to make Bastar the most developed tribal division in the country in the next five years. He said that in this effort, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Government of India and under the leadership of Chief Minister Sai, the Chhattisgarh government, will work shoulder to shoulder to move forward in making a developed Bastar.

The Union Minister said that every village in Bastar will be connected by roads, there will be electricity, banking facilities will be available within a 5-kilometer radius, and the government will also work to create a dense network of PHCs/CHCs. He said that units based on cooperatives will be set up for processing forest produce in Chhattisgarh.

He said that all seven districts of Bastar will become the districts that produce the highest quantity of milk among all tribal districts and increase their income through dairying. He said that the government will also establish new industries in Bastar, arrangements will be made for higher education, the best sports complex in Indiaand state-of-the-art hospitals will be set up.

The Bastar division in Chhattisgarh has been a hotspot for Naxalism for several years. The region has witnessed violence and bloodshed, with Naxalites targeting security personnel and civilians. The area had been under the grip of Maoist insurgents, who exploited the region's rich mineral resources and rugged terrain to sustain their activities.

Union Minister Shah further said that a special scheme will also be run to address malnutrition. He said that the government will bring a very attractive rehabilitation policy for those who have surrendered and those who have been injured due to Naxalism.

Bastar Olympics: A Symbol of Change

Amit Shah said that in the Bastar Olympics-2025, there were seven teams from the seven districts and one team consisting of surrendered Naxalites. He said that it felt very good to see more than 700 surrendered Naxalites participating in these games.

He said that those who fall for the deception of Naxalism ruining their entire lives, and more than 700 such youth who have laid down arms and joined the mainstream have today come onto the path of sports.

Appeal for Peace and Rehabilitation

Shah reiterated that by March 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism. Appealing to the Naxalites involved in violence, Shah said that even now, those who are misled and sitting with "weapons in their hands--our own people--should lay down their arms, take advantage of the rehabilitation policy, think about their own welfare and that of their families, and join the resolve for a developed Bastar."

He said that Naxalism benefits no one--not those who take up arms, not the tribals, and not the security forces. He said that only peace can pave the way for development.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the 700 surrendered Naxalites have come forward as players in these games and set a very big example before the entire country. He said that these players have chosen hope over fear, the path of unity over division, and the path of development over destruction, and this is precisely the vision of Prime Minister Modi's New India and a developed Bastar.

Promoting Culture and Sporting Talent

He said that the culture of Bastar is one of the richest cultures in the world, adding that the food, environment, art, musical instruments, dance, and traditional games of all the tribes are not only the richest heritage of Chhattisgarh but of the entire India.

HM Shah said that recently, the Chhattisgarh government has started preserving the traditional songs by building a modern recording studio. He said that many traditional festivals, which were on the verge of extinction under the shadow of the red terror of Naxalism, have also been promoted.

He stated that a team of officials from the Sports Authority of India has come here to spot the talent of the players who have participated in the Bastar Olympics. Shah said that by recognising the talent of these players, the government has made arrangements to take the players from Bastar to the level where they can participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.

Shah said that last year, 1 lakh 65 thousand players participated in the Bastar Olympics, while this year, 3 lakh 91 thousand players have participated, almost 2.5 times more, and the participation of women has increased by almost three times. He said that seeing this enthusiasm, in the coming days, Prime Minister Modi has selected Chhattisgarh for the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Bastar's Transformation and Path Forward

Union Home Minister said that Bastar is now changing, and Bastar has now become synonymous with the future rather than fear. Where the echoes of gunfire used to be heard, today the school bells are ringing. Where building roads was once a dream, today railway tracks and highways are being laid. Where slogans of "Lal Salaam" used to be raised, today slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" are being heard.

He said that "we are all firmly resolved for a developed Bastar.' He said that the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government never had the objective of killing Naxalites in encounters, as more than 2000 Naxalite youths have also surrendered.

He said that the leaders of our tribal society have made a very significant contribution to this; their guidance has instilled confidence and courage in the Naxalite youths. The Home Minister, appealing to the tribal leaders and social workers, said that those who are still roaming with weapons in their hands should be persuaded to come back into the mainstream of society.

The 'Bastar Olympics' is an annual event held by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, meant to help the youth and other victims of Naxal activities showcase their sports talent. (ANI)

