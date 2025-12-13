403
Kuwait, Indonesia Eye Closer Health Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Indonesia Khaled Al-Yasin has discussed with Indonesian health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin means of boosting bilateral collaboration in the health field.
The talks covered sharing information and expertise, and alluring Indonesian qualified technical and health cadres in a manner that contributes to improving healthcare level in Kuwait, Kuwait Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement on Saturday.
The Kuwait-Indonesia relations have established in 1968 and witnessed a growing level to cover developing human potential, professional training and healthcare sector.
Cooperation between the two countries is paramount, as Jakarta has, since 1970s, been sending highly skilled nurses and technical staff to GCC member states.
As a result, Indonesian health professionals have been present in numerous hospitals across the region for many years. (end)
