Kuwait Navy Patrol Boat Garoh, Indian Ship Carry Out Joint Drill
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Navy patrol boat Garoh and the Indian Navy ship Sarthak carried out a joint sea maneuver for combating fires and securing logistics in the waters.
The Kuwaiti military said on Saturday that the drill was part of activities to bolster naval security, elevate the level of operating readiness and back up cooperation among international coalitions for the protection of sea navigation and attaining stability in the marine environment. (end)
