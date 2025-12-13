403
UK: Over 39,000 Illegal Migrants Enter Country Since Early '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- At least 39,292 illegal migrants entered the UK territory through the English Channel since the beginning of January 2025, traveling in small boats departing from northern France, British Home Office said on Saturday.
This is the second-largest annual figure ever, after the 2022 statistics, which reached 45,000, the Home Office added in a statement.
In the first week of December, some 438 persons who tried to cross via 11 boats have been intercepted, it noted.
Since November 14 until December 12, no entry of illegal migrants has been recorded, it said, stating that the highest monthly figure in December of 2024 was 3,245. (end)
