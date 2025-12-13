403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Personnel Ambushed By ISIS Gunman In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Two US service members and one US civilian were killed, along with three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS, the so-called (Islamic State), gunman in Syria, US CENTCOM said Saturday.
A statement by Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, added the gunman was engaged and killed.
As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Department of War policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, Parnell added.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth said on his social media account, "the savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces."
"Let it be known, if you target Americans, anywhere in the world, you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," Hegseth added. (end)
amm
A statement by Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, added the gunman was engaged and killed.
As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Department of War policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, Parnell added.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth said on his social media account, "the savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces."
"Let it be known, if you target Americans, anywhere in the world, you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," Hegseth added. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment