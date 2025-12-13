Speed Alert! Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Noida-Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressways

MENAFN - Live Mint) To mitigate the risk of accidents during dense winter fog, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police on Saturday issued a formal traffic advisory reducing speed limits across the district's major expressways and roads.

These revised maximum speed limits are effective from December 15, 2025, and will remain in force until February 15, 2026. The mandated reductions significantly cut the typical upper limits, which are usually 100 kmph for light vehicles and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles on the expressways.

| Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: DSD expressway opens for trial run Here are the revised speed limits –Yamuna Expressway

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) - 75 kmph

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) - 60 kmph

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) - 75 kmph

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) - 50 kmph

Noida Elevated Road

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) - 50 kmph

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) - 40 kmph

The traffic police has urged all motorists to adhere strictly to these temporary speed limits in the interest of public safety throughout the challenging winter driving season.

The necessity of the new restrictions was underscored by two separate, major accidents reported on Saturday on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dadri police station area, both directly attributed to dense fog conditions.

In the first incident, a pile-up involving three vehicles occurred on the Chakrasenpur flyover.

Poor visibility on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway led to a pile-up involving around 15 vehicles on Saturday morning as thick fog engulfed the stretch and vehicles ahead slowed down, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Around 8.30 am, a vehicle heading towards Palwal from the Dasna side on the EPE slowed down due to dense fog near Samadhipur village.

“While the vehicle was moving at a slow speed, another vehicle crashed into it from behind. When both accident-involved vehicles stopped to check damages, another vehicle crashed into them, and within a few minutes, as many as 15 vehicles, including heavy and light vehicles, were involved in a chain collision,” an official was quoted as saying by HT.

A second, much larger accident involved a chain reaction, with approximately a dozen vehicles colliding at the Samadhipur flyover.

Local police teams swiftly responded to both accident scenes, working to clear the damaged vehicles from the roadway and ensure they were parked at safe, accessible locations.

"There were no casualties in these accidents and traffic is flowing normally. Necessary legal action is being taken," a police spokesperson said.