Azerbaijan And Thailand Hold Debut Political Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Thailand have been held in Bangkok, the Azerbaijani ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The consultations took place during the visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to Thailand on December 11-12. The delegation of Azerbaijan was led by Mammadov, and the Thai delegation - by Deputy Foreign Minister Wijawat Isarabhakdi.

During the consultations, the memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the countries' foreign ministries was signed.

Then, the current state of relations between the two countries in the political, economic-trade, cultural and tourism sectors and future development prospects were discussed.

The importance of further expanding cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms was noted.

The counterpart was informed about Azerbaijan's peace agenda, the measures taken to clear our liberated territories from mines, as well as the large-scale reconstruction and restoration work carried out in those areas.

The meeting with the Foreign Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow highly appreciated the current level of political relations between the two countries, and noted that the opening of the Embassy and the first political consultations will contribute to strengthening cooperation in various fields.

Besides, Mammadov met with the President of the National Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Vanmuhammadnoor Matha. The meeting noted the important role of interparliamentary relations in the development of bilateral relations, and the fruitful cooperation established in multilateral interparliamentary platforms was emphasized with satisfaction.

Within the framework of the visit, Mammadov gave interviews to the influential Thai television channel TNN, as well as to the parliamentary television channel. He also participated in a ceremony organized by the Embassy on the Day of Remembrance of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

In addition, Mammadov made a speech at the Royal Prajadhipok Institute under the Thai Parliament about Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities and answered questions from the participants.