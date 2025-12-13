Constructafrica Hosts Its First Ambassador Town Hall, Marking A Milestone In Advancing Africa's Construction Leadership
|
S/N
|
Name
|
Role
|
Area of Expertise
|
Country
|
1
|
Jumoke Ogundare
|
Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Lagoon Highways Limited
|
Developer&Investor
|
Nigeria
|
2
|
Hakeem Ogunniran
|
Chair, Eximia Realty
|
Housing Development
|
Nigeria
|
3
|
Grace Bema
|
Managing Director, BCHOD Consulting Engineers
|
Design Engineering
|
Zimbabwe
|
4
|
Rob Morson
|
Partner, Pinsent Masons
|
Legal / Solicitors
|
South Africa
|
5
|
Tunde Fagbemi
|
Chair, Dukia Gold
|
Aviation&Mining
|
Nigeria
|
6
|
Eddie Andrews
|
Deputy Mayor of Cape Town
|
Government
|
South Africa
|
7
|
Colette Yende
|
Chief Procurement Officer, Transnet Engineering
|
Procurement
|
South Africa
|
8
|
Bruce Mutaurwa
|
Chief Executive Officer, Rapidus Engineering
|
Civil Engineering
|
South Africa
|
9
|
Nkgatho Tlale
|
Deputy Vice Chancellor, Tshwane University of Technology
|
Engineering / Academic Leadership
|
South Africa
|
10
|
Mqhele Dlodlo
|
Vice Chancellor, NUST, Zimbabwe
|
Engineering / Academic Leadership
|
Zimbabwe
|
11
|
Vibhuti Jain
|
MD, Regional Head of Africa, DFC
|
Infrastructure Finance
|
South Africa
|
12
|
Denamo Addisie
|
Professor, Addis Ababa University
|
Construction Project Management
|
Ethiopia
|
13
|
Sophonias Deneke
|
Director, Amigos Institute
|
Construction Technology
|
Ethiopia
|
14
|
Wubishet Jekale Menegsha
|
Director, Jekale CM Consultancy
|
Construction
|
Ethiopia
|
15
|
Shiferaw Alemu
|
Program Director, Ethiopian Aviation
|
Infrastructure Development
|
Ethiopia
|
16
|
Refilwe S. Buthelezi
|
President, Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO)
|
Engineering Leadership
|
South Africa
|
17
|
Kazawedi Papias
|
Managing Director, TASK Africa
|
Engineering Leadership
|
Tanzania
|
18
|
James Afolalu
|
Program Manager (Data), Cognizant
|
Infrastructure Asset Management; IT
|
Nigeria
|
19
|
Alfie Chimedza
|
Director, Programme Advisory, Gleeds
|
Infrastructure Advisory
|
Zimbabwe
|
20
|
Yusuf Abdi
|
Construction Engineer, Cullen, Grummitt&Roe
|
Construction Engineering
|
Somalia
|
21
|
Bwalya Lumbwe
|
Construction Dispute Expert, Incipio, Zambia
|
Construction Law; FIDIC
|
Zambia
|
22
|
Derrick Nkera
|
Director, Turner&Townsend, Rwanda
|
Cost Management; Construction Consulting; East Africa
|
Rwanda
|
23
|
Lanre Lawale
|
Group Leader, Technical Specialist Services – India, Middle East and Africa, Arup
|
Façade Engineering
|
Nigeria
|
24
|
Wale Okubadejo
|
Managing Partner, OAC Architects
|
Architecture
|
Nigeria
|
25
|
Igbuan Okaisobor
|
Chief Executive Officer, Construction Kaiser
|
Construction Business
|
Nigeria
|
26
|
Claire Barclay
|
Partner, Pinsent Masons
|
Construction Law; Infrastructure Project Planning; Finance Structuring; Risk Management
|
South Africa
|
27
|
Theophilus Shittu
|
UNESCO Chair in Earthen Architecture, Building Cultures, and Sustainable Development
|
Sustainable Architecture; Urbanism; Architectural Technology; Construction Technology; Construction Management
|
Nigeria
|
28
|
Ronald Mbiu
|
Consultant Quantity Surveyor&Construction Project Manager, Endelevu Designs, Kenya
|
Sustainable Design&Construction Services
|
Kenya
|
29
|
Charles Malek
|
Global Director, Structural&Bridge Engineering, Dar Al Handasah (DAR)
|
Bridge Engineering; Building Structures; 3D Printing
|
(based in Lebanon)
|
30
|
Hussein Mohammed
|
Professor of Civil Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria
|
Engineering Materials; Operational&Performance Evaluation of Engineering Structures
|
Nigeria
|
31
|
Aramide Adeyoye
|
Chief Executive Officer, ABM Infrastructure Advisory
|
Infrastructure Planning; Engineering Procurement&Construction
|
Nigeria
|
32
|
Katelula Kaswaga
|
Bridge Engineer, Yoosh
|
Bridge Engineering
|
Tanzania
|
33
|
Vishal Haripersad
|
Managing Director, Knight Piésold Southern Africa
|
Engineering (Mining&Infrastructure)
|
South Africa
|
34
|
Rizwan Qadri
|
Managing Director, Riz Consulting Services Limited
|
Infrastructure&Consulting
|
Tanzania
|
35
|
Brighton Mapfumo
|
Project Manager, Seychelles Infrastructure Agency
|
Project Management&Quantity Surveying
|
Seychelles
|
36
|
Charles Gavamukulya
|
Managing Director (Contracts and Commercial Lead), CG Engineering Consults
|
Construction Law&Dispute Resolution
|
Uganda
|
37
|
Concepter Ouma
|
Quantity Surveyor
|
Quantity Surveying
|
Kenya
|
38
|
John Beecroft
|
Chief Executive Officer, Tetramanor
|
Finance; Contracting
|
Nigeria
|
39
|
Effie Mpakati-Gama
|
Vice-Chancellow, University of Hebron, Malawi; Consultant, Sustainable Construction, Malawi
|
Sustainability; Green Construction
|
Malawi
|
40
|
Marzia Traverso
|
Professor of Sustainability in Civil Engineering; Co-founder, Circular SRL
|
Sustainability; Green Construction
|
(based in Germany)
|
41
|
Kahilu Kajimo-Shakantu
|
Department Head, Quantity Survey&Construction Management, University of the Free State
|
Construction
|
South Africa
|
42
|
Abimbola Windapo
|
Deputy Dean, University of Cape Town
|
Construction
|
South Africa / Nigeria
|
43
|
Olusegun Ijalana
|
Senior Architect / Project Manager, Seychelles Infrastructure Agency
|
Architecture
|
Nigeria / Seychelles
|
44
|
Marde van Wyk
|
Private Markets Principal Consultant, 27four
|
Finance
|
South Africa
|
45
|
Elton Zingwevu
|
Chief Executive Officer, Excellentia Training Solutions
|
Insurance
|
South Africa
|
46
|
Femi Edun
|
Director, Frontier Capital Ltd
|
Project Structuring
|
Nigeria
|
47
|
Halima Kyari
|
Director, Access Bank PLC
|
Risk Management
|
Nigeria
About ConstructAfrica:
ConstructAfrica is the premier pan-African platform delivering actionable market intelligence, real-time project insights, and thought-leadership across the continent's construction and infrastructure sectors. Through its editorial content, data products, webinars, events, and advisory engagements, ConstructAfrica supports stakeholders in navigating Africa's dynamic built-environment landscape.
