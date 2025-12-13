Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Constructafrica Hosts Its First Ambassador Town Hall, Marking A Milestone In Advancing Africa's Construction Leadership


On Friday, 28 November 2025, ConstructAfrica ( ) successfully convened its inaugural Ambassador Town Hall Meeting, bringing together a distinguished group of leaders from across Africa's construction, infrastructure, finance, legal, education, technology, and policy sectors. This historic gathering marks the formal introduction of the ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme, an initiative designed by the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) to champion excellence, collaboration, and thought leadership across the continent's built-environment ecosystem.

The Town Hall set the foundation for a new pan-African community of experts committed to strengthening Africa's construction sector, one of the continent's most important engines of economic and social development.

A Milestone for Africa's Construction Future

The inaugural Town Hall highlighted both the significance of Africa's construction and infrastructure landscape and the urgent need for coordinated leadership. The sector (one of the fastest-growing globally) contributes up to 11% of GDP in key African markets, attracts trillions of dollars in pipeline investments, and serves as a catalyst for job creation, industrialisation, regional integration, and improved quality of life across the continent.

Against this backdrop, the Ambassadors Programme aims to mobilise 100 influential leaders by 2026 to help shape a more sustainable, investable, and globally competitive construction industry for Africa.

In introducing the ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme, Dr Nelson Ogunshakin OBE, Chair of ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB), said,“We are delighted to have secured the commitment of highly qualified and enthusiastic corporate executives across the African continent to form the first cohort of the Ambassadors. The Ambassadors Programme brings together a carefully selected group of exceptional professionals and visionaries committed to advancing Africa's infrastructure transformation. The initiative will serve as a global think tank and collaborative network, elevating Africa's voice in development discourse and strengthening the flow of insights, innovations, and best practices across the sector. On behalf of the CIAB, I would like to welcome onboard our new ambassadors and look forward to collaborating with each member towards the successful delivery of future programme – strengthening the African construction sector.”

Demonstrating ConstructAfrica's Commitment to Excellence

The launch of the Town Hall and Ambassadors Programme signals ConstructAfrica's deepening commitment to supporting Africa's construction ecosystem with reliable market intelligence, strategic dialogue, and platforms for knowledge exchange.

Sharing his reflections on the significance of the programme, Dr. Segun Faniran, Founder and Publisher of ConstructAfrica, said:“The ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme brings together distinguished thought leaders from diverse fields across key sectors relevant to the African construction landscape. Through this initiative, we are building a powerful network of visionaries committed to advancing industry standards, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of infrastructure development in Africa. The programme reflects ConstructAfrica's commitment to market intelligence, thought leadership, and sustainable growth, laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient continent.”

As a pan-African hub for data, insights, and thought leadership, ConstructAfrica remains dedicated to empowering investors, developers, policymakers, and practitioners to make informed decisions that lead to sustainable, impactful infrastructure delivery.

The Town Hall concluded with expressions of gratitude to the inaugural cohort of Ambassadors - leaders whose expertise and passion reflect ConstructAfrica's vision of building a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Africa.

LIST OF THE AMBASSADORS

S/N

Name

Role

Area of Expertise

Country

1

Jumoke Ogundare

Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Lagoon Highways Limited

Developer&Investor

Nigeria

2

Hakeem Ogunniran

Chair, Eximia Realty

Housing Development

Nigeria

3

Grace Bema

Managing Director, BCHOD Consulting Engineers

Design Engineering

Zimbabwe

4

Rob Morson

Partner, Pinsent Masons

Legal / Solicitors

South Africa

5

Tunde Fagbemi

Chair, Dukia Gold

Aviation&Mining

Nigeria

6

Eddie Andrews

Deputy Mayor of Cape Town

Government

South Africa

7

Colette Yende

Chief Procurement Officer, Transnet Engineering

Procurement

South Africa

8

Bruce Mutaurwa

Chief Executive Officer, Rapidus Engineering

Civil Engineering

South Africa

9

Nkgatho Tlale

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Tshwane University of Technology

Engineering / Academic Leadership

South Africa

10

Mqhele Dlodlo

Vice Chancellor, NUST, Zimbabwe

Engineering / Academic Leadership

Zimbabwe

11

Vibhuti Jain

MD, Regional Head of Africa, DFC

Infrastructure Finance

South Africa

12

Denamo Addisie

Professor, Addis Ababa University

Construction Project Management

Ethiopia

13

Sophonias Deneke

Director, Amigos Institute

Construction Technology

Ethiopia

14

Wubishet Jekale Menegsha

Director, Jekale CM Consultancy

Construction

Ethiopia

15

Shiferaw Alemu

Program Director, Ethiopian Aviation

Infrastructure Development

Ethiopia

16

Refilwe S. Buthelezi

President, Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO)

Engineering Leadership

South Africa

17

Kazawedi Papias

Managing Director, TASK Africa

Engineering Leadership

Tanzania

18

James Afolalu

Program Manager (Data), Cognizant

Infrastructure Asset Management; IT

Nigeria

19

Alfie Chimedza

Director, Programme Advisory, Gleeds

Infrastructure Advisory

Zimbabwe

20

Yusuf Abdi

Construction Engineer, Cullen, Grummitt&Roe

Construction Engineering

Somalia

21

Bwalya Lumbwe

Construction Dispute Expert, Incipio, Zambia

Construction Law; FIDIC

Zambia

22

Derrick Nkera

Director, Turner&Townsend, Rwanda

Cost Management; Construction Consulting; East Africa

Rwanda

23

Lanre Lawale

Group Leader, Technical Specialist Services – India, Middle East and Africa, Arup

Façade Engineering

Nigeria

24

Wale Okubadejo

Managing Partner, OAC Architects

Architecture

Nigeria

25

Igbuan Okaisobor

Chief Executive Officer, Construction Kaiser

Construction Business

Nigeria

26

Claire Barclay

Partner, Pinsent Masons

Construction Law; Infrastructure Project Planning; Finance Structuring; Risk Management

South Africa

27

Theophilus Shittu

UNESCO Chair in Earthen Architecture, Building Cultures, and Sustainable Development

Sustainable Architecture; Urbanism; Architectural Technology; Construction Technology; Construction Management

Nigeria

28

Ronald Mbiu

Consultant Quantity Surveyor&Construction Project Manager, Endelevu Designs, Kenya

Sustainable Design&Construction Services

Kenya

29

Charles Malek

Global Director, Structural&Bridge Engineering, Dar Al Handasah (DAR)

Bridge Engineering; Building Structures; 3D Printing

(based in Lebanon)

30

Hussein Mohammed

Professor of Civil Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria

Engineering Materials; Operational&Performance Evaluation of Engineering Structures

Nigeria

31

Aramide Adeyoye

Chief Executive Officer, ABM Infrastructure Advisory

Infrastructure Planning; Engineering Procurement&Construction

Nigeria

32

Katelula Kaswaga

Bridge Engineer, Yoosh

Bridge Engineering

Tanzania

33

Vishal Haripersad

Managing Director, Knight Piésold Southern Africa

Engineering (Mining&Infrastructure)

South Africa

34

Rizwan Qadri

Managing Director, Riz Consulting Services Limited

Infrastructure&Consulting

Tanzania

35

Brighton Mapfumo

Project Manager, Seychelles Infrastructure Agency

Project Management&Quantity Surveying

Seychelles

36

Charles Gavamukulya

Managing Director (Contracts and Commercial Lead), CG Engineering Consults

Construction Law&Dispute Resolution

Uganda

37

Concepter Ouma

Quantity Surveyor

Quantity Surveying

Kenya

38

John Beecroft

Chief Executive Officer, Tetramanor

Finance; Contracting

Nigeria

39

Effie Mpakati-Gama

Vice-Chancellow, University of Hebron, Malawi; Consultant, Sustainable Construction, Malawi

Sustainability; Green Construction

Malawi

40

Marzia Traverso

Professor of Sustainability in Civil Engineering; Co-founder, Circular SRL

Sustainability; Green Construction

(based in Germany)

41

Kahilu Kajimo-Shakantu

Department Head, Quantity Survey&Construction Management, University of the Free State

Construction

South Africa

42

Abimbola Windapo

Deputy Dean, University of Cape Town

Construction

South Africa / Nigeria

43

Olusegun Ijalana

Senior Architect / Project Manager, Seychelles Infrastructure Agency

Architecture

Nigeria / Seychelles

44

Marde van Wyk

Private Markets Principal Consultant, 27four

Finance

South Africa

45

Elton Zingwevu

Chief Executive Officer, Excellentia Training Solutions

Insurance

South Africa

46

Femi Edun

Director, Frontier Capital Ltd

Project Structuring

Nigeria

47

Halima Kyari

Director, Access Bank PLC

Risk Management

Nigeria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ConstructAfrica.

For inquiries, contact:
...

About ConstructAfrica:
ConstructAfrica is the premier pan-African platform delivering actionable market intelligence, real-time project insights, and thought-leadership across the continent's construction and infrastructure sectors. Through its editorial content, data products, webinars, events, and advisory engagements, ConstructAfrica supports stakeholders in navigating Africa's dynamic built-environment landscape.

For more information, visit

