7 Beautiful Heroines In Dhurandhar Who Went Unnoticed Next To The Hero And Villain

Dhurandhar which earned over ₹370 crore at worldwide box office, featured 7 beautiful actresses. However, they were overshadowed by the buzz around the hero, Ranveer Singh, and the villain, Akshaye Khanna. Here are all the actresses from 'Dhurandhar'

Sara is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Raj Arjun. The 20-year-old played Yalina Jamali, daughter of Jamil Jamali and wife of Hamza Ali Mazari, in 'Dhurandhar'.

Saumya Tandon, 41, famous as Anita Bhabhi in 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain', plays Ulfat Hussain, wife of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in 'Dhurandhar'.

Geetika is an anchor and TV host who is also into acting. After hosting shows like 'Meri Saheli' and appearing in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', she plays Shabnam in 'Dhurandhar'.

Akaisha Vats, 24, debuted this year with 'Andaz 2'. 'Dhurandhar' is her second film, where she plays the wife of Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor), Rehman Dakait's cousin.

Bhasha Sumbli, known for her role in 'The Kashmir Files', debuted with 'Chhapaak'. In 'Dhurandhar', her fifth film, she plays a character named Veena.

Krystle D'souza is a TV actress known for shows like 'Kasturi'. She has also done films like 'Chehre'. In 'Dhurandhar', she is seen as a dancer in the item song 'Shararat'.

Ayesha Khan was seen in TV shows like 'Baalveer Returns'. She has also appeared in films like 'Jaat'. In 'Dhurandhar', she can be seen in the item song 'Shararat'.