Air Defense Forces Destroy 417 Russian Drones, Four Iskander-K Missiles, And Nine Kalibr Missiles

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 12, the Russians launched another combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using UCAVs and air-, sea-, and surface-based missiles.

The main target of the strike was the Odesa region.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 495 air attack vehicles, including 30 missiles of various types and 465 UAVs of multiple kinds. There were



465 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 270 of them were Shahed-type drones;

Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas included Tula and Tambov regions);

Five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch area is Crimea);

Five Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area is the Kursk region); 16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas are the Black Sea and Caspian Sea waters).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:00 on Saturday, December 13, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 430 air targets:



417 drones;

Four Iskander-K missiles; Nine Kalibr missiles.

Eight missiles and 33 UCAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, with downed targets (debris) falling at three locations. Additionally, six missiles did not reach their targets (the locations of the falls are being verified).

In Kirovohrad region, 19 settlements are left without electricity after Russian shelling

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in the Odesa region as a result of a massive Russian strike on critical and civilian infrastructure on December 13. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in Odesa. There are interruptions in the water and heat supply.