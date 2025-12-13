403
Germany Condemns Israeli Occupation Settlement Expansion In W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The German Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned Israeli occupation's plans to build over 750 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.
A statement by the ministry said the settlement construction not only violates international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but also hinders a negotiated two-state solution and an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.
The German Federal Government called on the Israeli government to immediately cease settlement construction and categorically rejects both formal annexation and de facto annexation brought through settlement expansion and other measures, the statement added. (end)
