J&K To Receive Rs 5.5 Billion Investment In Tourism Sector: Omar Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that J&K is set to receive Rs 5.5 billion investment in the tourism sector under an externally funded project.

Omar Abdullah hoped that the investment and collective effort would help J&K establish itself again as India's leading adventure tourism destination.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated Asia's longest ski drag lift at Kongdori, Gulmarg. This landmark addition will significantly enhance skiing infrastructure and further strengthen Gulmarg's standing on the international winter sports map.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the rotating conference hall at Affarwat, Gulmarg.

He was accompanied by Advisor Nasir Sogandi, MLA Gulmarg Farooq Shah and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq.

Later Addressing a gathering of adventure tour operations, who are here to attend 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) being held from December 17th to December 20th, the Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir has immense natural potential and, if properly blended with professional experience and coordinated work, there would be no difficulty in restoring its past position in adventure tourism.

Omar said he had made the point earlier as well that the success of tourism should not be measured by bringing tourists to Kashmir once, but real success would be achieved only when tourists feel motivated to return repeatedly, year after year.

He said the approach of the government and the tourism sector should always be centred on long-term engagement with visitors.

“Our attempt should be that tourists say they will not go anywhere else and will come only to Kashmir to celebrate their vacations. Such a goal could be achieved only if all stakeholders worked together,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the tourism department and all related agencies must act in coordination to strengthen the sector and improve the overall tourist experience.

“It has been extremely difficult for Jammu and Kashmir, with setbacks and troubling incidents emerging from different places almost every month. At times, it felt as if the region was being repeatedly hit from one side or another,” he added.

Omar said that even the hope of some relief during winter did not fully materialise as the season remained largely dry, which further impacted tourism and those dependent on it for their livelihoods.

He asked people to pray for snowfall, but not in such a measure that it becomes unbearable.