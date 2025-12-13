Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CM Omar Throws Open Asia&#8217 S Longest Ski Drag Lift At Gulmarg


2025-12-13 07:03:22
CM Omar Throws Open Asia's Longest Ski Drag Lift at Gulmarg

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday threw open Asia's longest Ski drag lift at the famous Skiing resort of Gulmarg, officials said.

He also inaugurated the world's highest revolving multi-purpose hall at the Affarwat area in the resort, which also houses a restaurant, they said.

