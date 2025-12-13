CM Omar Throws Open Asia’ S Longest Ski Drag Lift At Gulmarg
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday threw open Asia's longest Ski drag lift at the famous Skiing resort of Gulmarg, officials said.
He also inaugurated the world's highest revolving multi-purpose hall at the Affarwat area in the resort, which also houses a restaurant, they said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment