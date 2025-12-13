Complimentary Access To Tours And Attractions In Dubai For Emirates Travelers

Dubai: Emirates is giving travelers even more reasons to visit Dubai this winter, with a special offer that combines world-class hospitality and unique experiences. Customers who book return flights to Dubai by 21st December 2025, will enjoy complimentary access to two popular tours and attractions--gorgeous 90-minute sunset dinner cruise along Dubai Marina and cutting-edge multi-sensory art experience at the Arte Museum Dubai.

This limited offer is valid for bookings between the 8th and the 21st December for travel between 7th January to 18th March 2026.

Xclusive Yachts sunset cruise

The Xclusive Yachts sunset cruise on their 125ft glass houseboat offers stunning views of the Dubai Marina. This incredible experience is complemented with an indulgent international buffet dinner and the soothing sounds of an onboard musician as the sun sets over the city.

Arte Museum Dubai

Arte Museum Dubai fuses digital artistry with sensory storytelling. Immersive installations and stunning visual landscapes are enhanced by original soundscapes and custom fragrances, creating a truly multi-sensory experience.

Alongside this fantastic offer, Emirates continues to provide its customers with more opportunities to make the most out of their time in Dubai, including:

My Emirates Pass - With the My Emirates Pass, customers have access to over 700 exclusive offers across the city.

Skywards Partners - Members of the loyalty program, Emirates Skywards can earn Miles (Points) with worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events.

