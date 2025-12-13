Karthigai Deepam Row: BJP Slams DMK's 'Anti-Hindu' Remarks

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy condemned the DMK government, saying their remarks on the Karthigai Deepam row were unfortunate and are anti-Hindu in nature. The BJP spokesperson further stated that the people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a befitting response to the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. "... The Tamil Nadu government is opposing Hindu sentiments by calling the lighting of lamps a newly manufactured programme. The government's claims are unfortunate and anti-Hindu. The people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting response in the upcoming elections..." Reddy told ANI.

Anurag Thakur Slams DMK Government

Earlier, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, calling the state a "symbol of anti-Sanatan Dharma." Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Anurag Thakur alleged a lathi-charge by the DMK government against the devotees protesting to light the lamp atop the hill.

High Court Criticism and Lathi-Charge Allegations

He said, "I want to raise a very important issue where one state in India has become a symbol of anti-Sanatan Dharma. Their ministers are making statements against Sanatan Dharma. They opposed when the Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. People were forced to approach the court to reach the temple. He further condemned the lathi-charge of Hindus, questioning why Hindus are stopped from visiting the temple. "The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court came down strongly on the Tamil Nadu government, accusing officials of deliberately ignoring its order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Madurai's Thiruparankundram temple. Hindus are lathi-charged. Why are Hindus stopped?" he added.

Villagers Stage Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, the villagers of Thiruparankundram participated in a hunger strike in Madurai on Saturday, seeking lighting of a deepam atop the hilltop lamp pillar. The residents of the area also raised Lord Murugan flags at their homes in solidarity. (ANI)

