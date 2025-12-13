This Crunchy Chocolate-Tahini Bark Channels Dubai Chocolate With A Twist

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

This recipe is the answer to a multitude of needs this time of year. Need a homemade gift that's out of the ordinary but easy to make? Check. Maybe you're looking for a standout dessert for a festive potluck? Check. How about a low-lift treat you can whip up quickly using pantry-friendly ingredients? Check. What about a fun recipe to make with kids? Check.

On top of all that, this luscious chocolate bark is better-for-you, too. It's made with dark chocolate and features a topping of simple, minimally processed ingredients: whole-grain cereal, tahini, honey and sesame seeds.

To make it, you first prepare the topping. Start by combining the honey and tahini, then add crushed shredded wheat cereal and toasted sesame seeds, and stir until the cereal is coated in the sweet, nutty mixture. (The hardest thing about this recipe is trying not to nibble too much on the irresistible topping as you're making it!)

Melt some dark chocolate - either on the stove or in the microwave - and spread it in a thin layer onto a parchment-lined sheet pan. Sprinkle the tahini-honey topping over the chocolate, and refrigerate for an hour or so to set. Then break the confection into pieces and enjoy.

The finished bark has that melt-in-your mouth quality you want from a chocolate treat but with a sweet and savory crunchy topping that might remind you of the filling in the trendy Dubai chocolate.

It's so good, in fact, you might want to make two batches: one for yourself, and the other to delight friends and family this holiday season.

- - -

Tahini Crunch Chocolate Bark

A tahini-and-honey-coated shredded wheat topping studded with toasted sesame seeds gives this chocolate bark an irresistible crunch. It makes for a satisfying better-for-you dessert or edible gift.

Servings: 24 (makes one 7-by-10-inch slab)

Total time: 15 mins, plus 1 hour to chill

Substitutions: Tahini >> Chinese sesame paste or sunflower seed butter. Dark chocolate >> milk or white chocolate. Shredded wheat cereal >> your favorite unsweetened cereal. Honey >> agave or maple syrup.

Variations: If you like, add dried fruit, such as cranberries or cherries, or chopped dried apricots.

Make ahead: The bark needs to be prepared and chilled at least 1 hour before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 tablespoons (38 grams) well-stirred tahini

2 tablespoons (42 grams) honey

2 2/3 ounces (75 grams) shredded wheat cereal, crushed (1 1/2 cups, from 3 large biscuits)

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Pinch of fine salt

8 ounces (227 grams) dark chocolate (60 to 70 percent cocoa solids)

DIRECTIONS

Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper and set it near your workspace.

In a medium bowl, stir together the tahini and honey to combine. Add the crushed shredded wheat, sesame seeds and salt, and stir to combine, using your hands as needed to work the ingredients evenly together.

Fill a medium pan with 1 inch of water, set it over low heat and bring to a gentle simmer. Set a large heatproof bowl over the pan. (Make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn't touch the water.) Add the chocolate to the bowl and heat, stirring, until the chocolate melts. (Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave in 20-to-30-second bursts on HIGH, stirring well in between.)

Pour the melted chocolate onto the lined sheet pan and use an offset spatula to evenly spread it out into a 7-by-10-inch (18-by-25-centimeter) rectangle. Sprinkle the shredded wheat mixture over the top, pressing on it lightly to adhere, then refrigerate for 1 hour to set.

Remove the bark from the sheet pan (discard the parchment) and break it into 24 pieces of roughly the same size. Serve chilled, or refrigerate until needed.

Nutritional information per piece: 74 calories, 5g fat, 2g saturated fat, 10g carbohydrates, 12mg sodium, 0mg cholesterol, 1g protein, 1g fiber, 5g sugar.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.