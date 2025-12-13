403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Flu Death Toll Climbs to 1,200 as CDC Confirms 2.9M Cases
(MENAFN) The current flu season has already claimed 1,200 lives across the United States while driving 2.9 million illnesses and 30,000 hospitalizations, according to the latest data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Seasonal influenza activity is surging throughout most regions nationwide, the CDC reported. The dominant strain fueling this season's outbreak remains Influenza A (H3N2).
During the week concluding December 6, U.S. public health laboratories detected 547 influenza virus cases across the nation. Tragically, the season's first pediatric fatality linked to influenza was documented during this reporting period.
The CDC strongly recommends that all individuals six months of age and older who haven't received their vaccination obtain an annual flu shot immediately.
Multiple prescription antiviral treatments exist for combating influenza, the CDC emphasized. These medications deliver optimal results when administered early in the infection and prove particularly critical for individuals facing elevated risks of severe flu complications, the agency stated.
Seasonal influenza activity is surging throughout most regions nationwide, the CDC reported. The dominant strain fueling this season's outbreak remains Influenza A (H3N2).
During the week concluding December 6, U.S. public health laboratories detected 547 influenza virus cases across the nation. Tragically, the season's first pediatric fatality linked to influenza was documented during this reporting period.
The CDC strongly recommends that all individuals six months of age and older who haven't received their vaccination obtain an annual flu shot immediately.
Multiple prescription antiviral treatments exist for combating influenza, the CDC emphasized. These medications deliver optimal results when administered early in the infection and prove particularly critical for individuals facing elevated risks of severe flu complications, the agency stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment