US Powerball jackpot reaches one billion dollar again in 2025
(MENAFN) The US Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to $1 billion for the second time this year, making Saturday night’s drawing one of the largest in the game’s history, as stated by reports.
Lottery authorities note that winners can opt for a lump-sum payment of $457.7 million before taxes, instead of the traditional annuity spread over multiple decades. If claimed, this prize would rank as the seventh-largest in Powerball history.
Reports indicate that the jackpot has reached this level after 41 consecutive drawings without a top-prize winner, tying the record for the longest winless streak in the lottery’s history. A similar streak occurred in April 2024, when a ticket sold in Oregon captured a $1.3 billion jackpot.
The jackpot previously exceeded $1 billion on September 6, 2025, when two winning tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize. That drawing represented the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, behind only the $2.04 billion prize awarded in November 2022, which remains the largest lottery jackpot ever recorded globally.
Powerball tickets are sold for $2 in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Officials report that the odds of winning the top prize stand at roughly 1 in 292.2 million.
