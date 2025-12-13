403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea honors troops returning from Russian mine-clearing mission
(MENAFN) North Korea held a ceremony on Friday to welcome troops back from Russia’s western Kursk region after completing a mine-clearance operation amid the Ukraine war, according to reports. Leader Kim Jong Un greeted the returning soldiers in Pyongyang and paid tribute to the nine personnel who died during the deployment, as stated by official accounts.
Pyongyang had sent around 1,000 engineer troops in August to assist Russian forces in removing mines laid during clashes with Ukrainian troops. This followed an earlier deployment of an estimated 15,000 North Korean combat soldiers to support Russia’s military operations, with reports claiming about 2,000 North Korean troops were lost in the conflict.
In his address, Kim expressed relief that most personnel had returned safely while describing the loss of the nine as “heart rending.” He lauded the regiment’s “heroism and professionalism,” noting that the soldiers executed their mission in a “harsh combat environment” where every step was perilous.
Kim emphasized that the engineers cleared large mine-contaminated areas in under three months, attributing the success to collective discipline and unity rather than individual efforts.
He also highlighted the troops’ ideological commitment, camaraderie, and readiness to prioritize comrades’ safety under life-threatening conditions.
Pyongyang had sent around 1,000 engineer troops in August to assist Russian forces in removing mines laid during clashes with Ukrainian troops. This followed an earlier deployment of an estimated 15,000 North Korean combat soldiers to support Russia’s military operations, with reports claiming about 2,000 North Korean troops were lost in the conflict.
In his address, Kim expressed relief that most personnel had returned safely while describing the loss of the nine as “heart rending.” He lauded the regiment’s “heroism and professionalism,” noting that the soldiers executed their mission in a “harsh combat environment” where every step was perilous.
Kim emphasized that the engineers cleared large mine-contaminated areas in under three months, attributing the success to collective discipline and unity rather than individual efforts.
He also highlighted the troops’ ideological commitment, camaraderie, and readiness to prioritize comrades’ safety under life-threatening conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment