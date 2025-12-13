403
UN Security Council extends sanctions monitoring panel on Al-Shabaab
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed to prolong the mandate of the committee overseeing sanctions targeting Somalia-based Al-Shabaab.
All 15 members supported the decision, which authorizes continued naval inspections to enforce an arms embargo on Somalia and maintains restrictions on charcoal exports and controls over improvised explosive devices (IEDs) until November 30, 2026. Other measures, such as travel restrictions, asset freezes, and the overall arms embargo, remain in effect without a set expiration date, according to reports.
“We thank all Council members for their constructive approach to negotiations, which enable us to arrive at this consensus outcome,” said James Kariuki, Britain’s charge d’affaires to the UN. Reports indicate that the UK, serving as penholder on Somalia, guided the discussions on the resolution.
Kariuki welcomed the approval of the text, emphasizing that it bolsters efforts to limit the group’s access to weapons, disrupt its financial networks, and assist Somalia in strengthening its national security capabilities.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly carrying out attacks targeting both civilians and government personnel.
Since late 2024, Somali forces and security units in the semi-autonomous Puntland region have intensified air campaigns against Al-Shabaab in southern and central provinces, as well as ISIS (Daesh) in the northeastern Bari region, with backing from international partners. According to statements from government sources, 220 precision airstrikes were conducted last month, eliminating 868 militants since February.
