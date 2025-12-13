403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WFP stark warning about extreme conditions in Sudan
(MENAFN) The World Food Programme (WFP) issued a stark warning on Friday about the extreme conditions in Sudan’s besieged city of El-Fasher, where an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people remain trapped amid mass killings, starvation, and the collapse of essential services, according to reports.
Speaking in Geneva, WFP Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response Ross Smith described the situation as "beyond horrific," noting that widespread network outages have largely cut off communications, leaving only limited information about the North Darfur city.
"Satellite images and survivor accounts describe the city as a crime scene with mass killings, burned bodies, and abandoned markets," Smith said. He added that there is no evidence that trade routes have reopened or that humanitarian supplies are reaching the city. WFP currently has no operational partners on the ground and has received no verified reports of functioning community kitchens.
Fleeing El-Fasher remains "extremely dangerous," Smith said, citing widespread robbery, looting, gender-based violence, and roads contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Survivors reported paying high sums for transport only to reach areas where aid is extremely limited.
The WFP called for unhindered access to the city to assess and address urgent humanitarian needs. Smith noted that Rapid Support Forces authorities have agreed "in principle" to UN minimum conditions for entry.
"WFP is ready: food and trucks are in place to immediately reach the entire civilian population if safe passage is secured," he said, highlighting the organization’s preparedness to respond swiftly once access is granted.
Speaking in Geneva, WFP Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response Ross Smith described the situation as "beyond horrific," noting that widespread network outages have largely cut off communications, leaving only limited information about the North Darfur city.
"Satellite images and survivor accounts describe the city as a crime scene with mass killings, burned bodies, and abandoned markets," Smith said. He added that there is no evidence that trade routes have reopened or that humanitarian supplies are reaching the city. WFP currently has no operational partners on the ground and has received no verified reports of functioning community kitchens.
Fleeing El-Fasher remains "extremely dangerous," Smith said, citing widespread robbery, looting, gender-based violence, and roads contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. Survivors reported paying high sums for transport only to reach areas where aid is extremely limited.
The WFP called for unhindered access to the city to assess and address urgent humanitarian needs. Smith noted that Rapid Support Forces authorities have agreed "in principle" to UN minimum conditions for entry.
"WFP is ready: food and trucks are in place to immediately reach the entire civilian population if safe passage is secured," he said, highlighting the organization’s preparedness to respond swiftly once access is granted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment