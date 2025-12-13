403
Eurovision winner announces he will return trophy to protest Israel’s participation
(MENAFN) Irish singer Charlie McGettigan, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994, has announced he will return his winner’s trophy as a protest against Israel’s continued participation in the event. His decision aligns with a similar step taken by Swiss artist Nemo, the most recent Eurovision champion, who has also chosen to give back the award.
McGettigan said in a message shared online that he intends to send the trophy to the European Broadcasting Union, the body responsible for organizing Eurovision. He claimed victory in the 1994 contest alongside fellow Irish performer Paul Harrington.
He explained that Nemo had reached out to him directly to outline the reasons behind returning the 2024 trophy.
“They came across as sincere and a very intelligent person and stated their case very well, and therefore in support of Nemo, I would like to return my trophy to the EBU as well," said Harrington. "Unfortunately, our win was in 1994 and I can’t lay my hands on whatever trophy we received back then, but if I do find it, I will return my trophy as well."
The symbolic gesture comes as part of a wider dispute linked to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.
After confirmation last week that Israel would continue to take part, broadcasters in five countries—Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain—declared they would pull out of the 2026 edition of the competition, according to reports.
