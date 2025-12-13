403
Charlie McGettigan to Return Trophy in Protest of Israel’s Participation
(MENAFN) Ireland’s Charlie McGettigan, who clinched victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994, revealed he intends to return his trophy as a protest against Israel’s ongoing involvement in the competition. This decision aligns him with Swiss singer Nemo, last year’s winner, who made a similar symbolic gesture.
In a video shared on social media, McGettigan explained that he plans to send the trophy back to the European Broadcasting Union, the organization responsible for Eurovision. McGettigan had originally won the contest alongside fellow Irish singer Paul Harrington.
He also mentioned that Nemo reached out to him online to elaborate on the choice to return the 2024 trophy.
“They came across as sincere and a very intelligent person and stated their case very well, and therefore in support of Nemo, I would like to return my trophy to the EBU as well," said Harrington. "Unfortunately, our win was in 1994 and I can’t lay my hands on whatever trophy we received back then, but if I do find it, I will return my trophy as well."
This action emerges amid a wider dispute regarding Israel’s participation in Eurovision. Following confirmation last week that Israel would remain in the contest, broadcasters from five countries—Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain—announced their withdrawal from the 2026 competition.
