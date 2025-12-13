403
Lebanon Receives Warning of Potential Israeli Escalation
(MENAFN) Lebanon has been alerted by unidentified Arab and global sources that Israel is making arrangements for a large-scale military campaign targeting the country, according to remarks delivered on Friday by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.
Raggi explained that Beirut is stepping up its diplomatic outreach “to protect Lebanon and its facilities from any potential strike,” as reported by a news agency.
On Thursday night, an Israeli public broadcaster disclosed that the Israeli military has “completed preparations in recent weeks for a wide attack on Hezbollah-linked sites if the Lebanese government and army fail to meet their commitment to dismantle the group’s weapons by the end of 2025.”
The report added that Israel “has informed the US that it will act on its own to disarm Hezbollah if this is not done effectively, even if it leads to days of fighting or a renewal of clashes on the northern front,” citing a senior security official who remained unnamed.
Raggi further clarified that “the ongoing meetings within the mechanism committee are not traditional negotiations with Israel.”
The mechanism committee was formed under the ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been in force since late November 2024.
Its mandate is to oversee the enforcement of the truce and it comprises representatives from Lebanon, France, Israel, the United States, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
