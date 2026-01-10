Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Small Plane Crashes In Odisha's Sundargarh, People Trapped Inside Fire Teams Rush To Spot

2026-01-10 05:00:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A small private jet crashed at Odisha's Sundargarh district in Rorukela on Saturday, with people trapped inside. Upon receiving the information, fire units from Rourkela Fire Station and Panposh Fire Station were rushed to the scene for rescue efforts.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Live Mint

