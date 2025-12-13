403
Winter Tales 2025 Opens In Shillong, Celebrating Indigenous Craft, Sustainability And Community
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shillong, December 12, 2025: The 6th edition of the Winter Tales 2025 commenced today at the iconic Ward's Lake, Shillong. Winter Tales, which is an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, is organized by The Meghalayan Age Limited and curated by Dak-ti. The three-day event will continue till December 13th, 2025.
The theme for this year's Winter Tales is "Nurture", which celebrates the interconnected nature of culture, craft, community and land, honouring how the indigenous ways of living are passed down from generations to generations. The Winter Tales 2025 is also anchored in the five fingers imagery, highlighting how hands are the instruments that tell stories, build communities and sustain customs and traditions.
The opening day began with an inauguration walkthrough by Shri Timothy D. Shira, Tourism Minister, accompanied by the artisans, entrepreneurs and a heartwarming performance by the 'Kner Sha Ki - Kid's Choir.
Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Winter Tales 2025, Shri Timothy D. Shira, Tourism Minister, described the event as far more than a festival, calling it a "cultural movement" rooted in the skills and traditions of the people. Highlighting this year's unique theme, 'Five Fingers', he explained that it captures the essence of Meghalaya where hands "create, cook, sing, feel, and build," not just for livelihood but for heritage and continuity. Shri Shira emphasized that the true spirit of the state lies with its craftsmen, stating, "For us in Meghalaya, culture is not something that exists only on stage. It lives in the hands of the artisan."
He commended the festival's strict commitment to sustainability through the use of indigenous organic materials like bamboo, jute, and clay, remarking, "We take pride in the fact that this is one of the few large public festivals ensuring minimal waste, minimal plastic, and maximum respect for nature." Outlining the government's vision for the sector, he added, "This is not simply tourism, this is knowledge sharing, community empowerment, and living heritage", and assured the creative community that the government remains "fully committed to supporting and promoting" their work across India and the world.
Visitors also got to enjoy a special performance by famous YouTuber and Content Creator, Paduh Aki, including a musical act by the Shillong Cosplay Community. Several engaging sessions and book launches were also lined up in the workshop stage which included the book launch "From Shillong to Saigon, Market Places as Crossroads of Culture" by the Northeast India AV Archive, and other topics of "From Shillong to Saigon, Market Places as Crossroads of Culture by Habari Warjri, certified nutrition and health coach, and 'Collective Responsibility Towards Waste Management' by Nicholas Kharnami also known as RJ Nicky setting the tone for a festival rooted in learning and exchange.
The event also witnessed the handing out of the first batch of the Go Green Awards to honour best practices across categories of film, art, food, community-led efforts which were presented to the winners. The awards were handed out to Shri Nicholas J Kharnami who was awarded the 'Green Ambassador Award' receiving a cheque of Rs 20000. Iaineshkhem SHG received the award in the 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' category, Eco Club of LEADS Higher Secondary School for the 'Sustainability Cell' category and Joshua Rayner Lyngdoh in the 'Installations' category who were handed cheques of Rs 10000 each.
The evening concluded with lively performances by Sur Na Nongkyndong, Jameer & Mel, Echora. Kata Nisa and Dub Fader. Far from the main stage was the workshop stage which featured live demonstrations by artisans experienced in pottery, cane and bamboo craft, textile weaving, woodwork, and live painting.
Over the next two days, Winter Tales 2025 will continue to host a diverse mix of music, workshops, live art and interactive sessions. Day 2 and Day 3 will continue to witness interactive sessions with food and brews entrepreneurs Go Green Awards presentation to various winners, and musical acts by the Shillong Cosplay Community.
Day 2 will witness sessions on Art by renowned artist, and designer Mario Pathaw; book launches by Martin Luther Christian University Press and a photography session by Indian Photojournalist and Artist, Pablo Bartholomew.
Day 3 will include Storytelling on Identity by Dr. Auswyn Winter Japang, noted Khasi scholar and folklorist, culinary session on Zero Waste Cooking and Food Systems by Chef Ahmedaki Laloo, founder of A'Origins and Storytelling session on Winter Tales Magic by Jemimah Marak, storyteller, educator and founder of the 100 Story House.
The workshop stage will also continue to feature live demonstrations by artisans experienced in pottery, cane and bamboo craft, textile weaving, woodwork, and live painting over the next two days.
Evenings will showcase performances by local bands Larger Than 90, Ahaia The Band, Soul Groove, Maya Lyngdoh, Blue Temptations, Khasi Bloodz and more providing a vibrant musical experience for all the attendees.
Winter Tales 2025 will also be hosting an expansive Artisanal Market showcasing local products from entrepreneurs and organizations including PRIME Rural and PRIME Urban, Meghalaya Collectives among others ranging from handwoven textiles, cane and bamboo crafts, wooden sculptures, pottery etc. The event will also showcase a variety of contemporary and indigenous cuisine alongwith a wide range of locally produced brews and beverages and different experience zones.
An artistic highlight of this year's event is the Cyanotype March - '50 Years of Meghalaya in Light and Time' by Conrad Syiem, a first of its kind project highlighting the evolution of Meghalaya over the past fifty years since attaining statehood alongside artworks curated by Careen Joplin Langstieh.
The Winter Tales continues to remain Meghalaya's flagship event completely driven by the community, and an environment friendly festival that sources everything locally while uplifting indigenous voices and promoting sustainability through its zero-waste and organic structures using bamboo, jute, cane and other natural materials. The festival embodies the spirit of the people of Meghalaya, inviting visitors to connect and explore, and experience its living stories and culture.
The event was graced by Shri Timothy D. Shira, Tourism Minister; Smt. Brenda Lee Pakyntein, MCS, Director, Department of Tourism; Shri Robert Lyngdoh, Chief Administrative Officer, The Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL); Smt. Rida Gatphoh, founder, Dak-ti; officials of the Department of Tourism, MAL among others.
