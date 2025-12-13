403
AAFT Hosts Third Convocation Of 2025 For Post Graduate Diploma Students At Marwah Film City
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) celebrated a momentous academic milestone with the Third Convocation of 2025, honouring students who completed their Post Graduate Diplomas across various disciplines. The valedictory ceremony, held at the iconic Marwah Film City, Noida, was graced by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts.
Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Marwah delivered an inspiring message that resonated deeply with the audience. Quoting, "Graduation is not the end; it's the beginning," he encouraged students to embrace the next stage of their professional journey with confidence, determination, and passion for excellence.
Dr. Marwah extended heartfelt gratitude to all academic leaders and teams for their unwavering commitment. He said, "I thank all our directors, deans, heads of departments, faculty members, visiting faculty, and every member of the administration and management team. Your dedication, discipline, and hard work have shaped the success of our students and upheld AAFT's legacy of quality education."
Reflecting on the role of creative education in shaping the future, Dr. Marwah expressed, "Media and entertainment continue to evolve rapidly. The students graduating today enter an industry full of opportunities, innovation, and global scope. It is essential to stay updated, stay creative, and stay committed to learning. Your journey of excellence begins today, and AAFT will always remain your foundation of strength."
The convocation featured distribution of diplomas, achievements recognition, and heartfelt testimonials from students, making it a memorable and inspiring occasion. The ceremony concluded with applause and renewed motivation as graduates stepped forward to begin their professional journeys, carrying with them the values and training imparted by AAFT - one of India's premier institutions in media, arts, and creative studies.
