Delhi AQI Remains Toxic As AQI Plunges Near 'Severe' Level Thick Smog Triggers Airport Advisory Amid Low Visibility
The overall Delhi AQI stood at 397, on the brinks of the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
As many as 21 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi showed the AQI over 400, making the air fall in the toxic 'severe' category there.
