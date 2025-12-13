Delhi AQI Remains Toxic As AQI Plunges Near 'Severe' Level Thick Smog Triggers Airport Advisory Amid Low Visibility

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi AQI and Delhi weather today: Delhi choked on Saturday as the air quality index (AQI) plunged near the 'severe' category as residents woke up to a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital.

The overall Delhi AQI stood at 397, on the brinks of the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As many as 21 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi showed the AQI over 400, making the air fall in the toxic 'severe' category there.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)