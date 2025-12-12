Hailee Steinfeld Set To Welcome First Baby

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Hailee Steinfeld, who has worked in films such as True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2 and Bumblebee, is all set to welcome her first child with her Buffalo Bills quarterback husband, Josh Allen.

They announced the news together in her Substack newsletter, which listed her 29 favourite moments from the past year as part of her 29th birthday. At the end of the clip, the Hawkeye star included a video in which she revealed the joyous news.

She posed in the snow and displayed her bump as Josh kissed her stomach. The smitten couple then smiled and posed together as Hailee donned a fleece that had "mother" emblazoned across it, reports co.

At the end of the video, the camera panned out to reveal the Sinners star and Josh standing on either side of a small snowman.'

After it was announced in her newsletter, the couple made a joint Instagram post with the same clip, which they captioned with a single red-heart emoji.

Her husband commented on the sweet clip with: "I love you."

It then garnered thousands of congratulatory messages in the post's comments section, including from their celebrity pals.

The Electric State actress Millie Bobby Brown, 21, penned: "OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!! (sic)."

Fashion model Gigi Hadid, 30, wrote: "Omg yaaaaaayyyy (sic)."

TV personality Jenn Tran, 28, said: "GIRLLLLL im so happy for you (sic)."

In November, the actress was asked in an interview with Bustle if she and Josh would have kids, to which she replied: "Of course."

Elsewhere in that interview, the Pitch Perfect 2 star got engaged in November 2024, and tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in May, said she feels very lucky to have him in her life.

Steinfeld said: "I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him."