13-Year-Old Child Hidden By His Father Evacuated From Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukrinform.

“In the city of Kupiansk, police documented a case of the deliberate concealment of a minor from mandatory evacuation, introduced by the decision of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration to ensure the safety of children in the area of active hostilities. A resident refused to leave and hid his 13-year-old son, obstructing his relocation to a safe area,” the statement reads.

According to the department, the man is a single father. An administrative report was drawn up against him under Part 1, Article 184 (failure of parents or persons acting in their stead to fulfill their obligations regarding the upbringing of children) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

It is noted that this week, the family's house burned down as a result of intense fighting.

As reported, in November, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that up to 14 children may be located in the Kupiansk district, who had earlier been evacuated together with their families through mandatory procedures. Meanwhile, from Kupiansk itself, the service members have evacuated children three times over the past two months.

On December 11, Andrii Kanashevych, the Head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, reported that in the settlements of the Kupiansk district where mandatory evacuation was carried out, as many as 12 children may still remain

Photo: National Police