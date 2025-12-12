Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues In The City, Residents Advised To Stay Warm

Bengaluru faces a cold wave with minimum temperatures dropping to 12.9°C. Early mornings and late nights are expected to remain chilly until 16–17 December. Residents are advised to stay warm as dry weather and poor air quality prevail.

Bengaluru experienced a chilly night, with minimum temperatures dropping to 12.9°C at KIAL Airport and 15.0°C across the city. Areas like Hebbal, Yelahanka, HSR Layout, and parts of Whitefield are expected to feel colder than the city average due to open stretches and greenery.

Humidity remains around 55%, with winds blowing at 11.9 km/h.

Bengaluru's air quality index (AQI) ranges between 75–280, indicating poor air quality. Residents are advised to bundle up during early mornings and late nights as the cold night phase continues till 16–17 December.

North Karnataka witnessed a sharp dip in temperatures last night, with many places recording single-digit minimums.

Bidar recorded 7.4°C, Belagavi Airport 8.2°C, Vijayapura 8.4°C, Dharwad 8.5°C, Raichur 9.0°C, and Gadag 9.8°C. Haveri, Kalaburgi, and Koppal registered slightly higher minimums at 11.2°C, 12.0°C, and 12.5°C, respectively.

Many districts are experiencing temperatures 6–8°C below normal, and cold wave conditions were observed in pockets of North Karnataka.

Malnad and South Interior Karnataka also felt the chill. Hassan recorded 8.2°C, Chintamani 10.4°C, Davangere 11.0°C, Mandya 11.5°C, Agumbe 13.8°C, and Mysuru 15.8°C. These regions will continue to experience cold mornings, although slightly milder than North Karnataka.

Dry weather is expected across all districts, keeping the cold wave intensity higher in open and hilly areas.

Based on forecasts, 10–13 December are likely to be the coldest days, with minimum temperatures around 17°C, the lowest in the upcoming seven-day period.

From 14 December onwards, minimum temperatures are expected to rise slightly to 18°C, bringing relatively milder mornings.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially in the northern districts and higher-altitude regions where the cold wave is most intense.