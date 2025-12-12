'Oliver The Ornament' Grows Into A Multimedia Holiday Brand Inspiring Kindness Across The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When People Magazine named it one of the year's Best New Books, Oliver the Ornament joined an elite list of literary standouts. But this seven-book Christmas series has accomplished something even more unusual: it's created an entirely new category in children's holiday literature.

The series follows Oliver, a cheerful ornament who's been part of one family's holiday celebrations since the parents' first date. Years later, injured and bullied by other ornaments, Oliver still carries the magic of Christmas in his heart. Through his journey from Thanksgiving night to Christmas morning, the children's Christmas book series explores how every ornament on a tree has a story worth telling, because after all, Every Ornament Tells a Story.

It's a premise that resonated far beyond bookstores. Fox & Friends featured Oliver as one of the Hottest Toys of the Year, and families across the country have woven the series into their annual traditions. The brand has donated over 4,000 copies to hospitalized children, bringing Oliver's message of kindness to kids who need it most.

From Books to School Programs

What sets Oliver apart isn't just the storytelling. The series has become the first Christmas book supported by a comprehensive school curriculum designed to teach kindness through structured lessons and activities. Schools nationwide use Oliver and his ornament friends to help students understand empathy and compassion, extending the lessons well beyond December.

Churches and community organizations have adopted Oliver's Day of Kindness, creating events that bring the character's central message into real-world action. The educational kindness program fills a gap many educators didn't realize existed: a way to teach social-emotional learning through the lens of holiday tradition.

Building a Multimedia Brand

Oliver has expanded well beyond the page. The brand now includes ornaments, puzzles, snow globes, and keepsakes that allow families to interact with the story in tangible ways. There's even a patriotic companion coming soon entitled Oliver Doodle Dandy Celebrates 250 Years of America, which introduces children to American history and values through the same uplifting lens.

Animated videos and social media content have built Oliver's presence as a modern holiday character, one that exists across multiple platforms and formats. The next ambitious step: creating what would be the first-ever animated Christmas series for children and families to enjoy together.

At its core, the series resonates with children and adults, because of the special relationship we all have with our own ornament collection. The Christmas ornament storybooks remind readers that the decorations we hang each year are more than just glass and glitter. They're vessels for memory, tradition, and the belief that there's good worth finding in everyone.