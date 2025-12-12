Deanna L Schiff Announces Release Of The Map Of Midnight A Mystery Adventure For Young Readers

MENAFN - GetNews) Author DeAnna L. Schiff releases an engaging new adventure that blends mystery, teamwork, and emotional growth for young readers.







McHenry, IL - Educator and children's author DeAnna L. Schiff announces the release of “The Map of Midnight,” a fast-paced mystery novel designed to spark curiosity, confidence, and critical thinking in young readers. The book follows a group of kids whose ordinary night takes an unexpected turn, pulling them into a magical adventure that challenges their bravery and problem-solving skills.

Filled with suspense and heart, The Map of Midnight encourages young readers to trust themselves, work together, and explore both the world around them and the strengths within them. Schiff's storytelling combines imagination with meaningful life lessons, offering a reading experience that is both entertaining and empowering.







About the Author

DeAnna L. Schiff is an educator, ADHD coach, and children's author dedicated to helping young learners build confidence, resilience, and a lifelong love of learning. She is the founder of Learning Linx, Inc., an academic development and ADHD coaching center in McHenry, Illinois, known for its personalized and neurodiversity-affirming support for students.

With extensive experience in literacy development, executive functioning, motivation, and behavior regulation, Schiff has collaborated with public and private schools to provide classroom strategies, teacher training, and student interventions. She has presented workshops for educators on ADHD, executive functioning, and practical classroom success tools.

Schiff is also the author of multiple children's books, including her Confident Kids Collection, weaving her educational expertise into creative stories that support both emotional and academic growth. Her mission is to empower children one story at a time through relatable characters and imaginative adventures.

Other Works by DeAnna L. Schiff

Brave on the Bus

Jackson Says Ahhh

The Adventures of Bunny & Bear (Coloring & Activity Book)

Why She Wrote the Book

Schiff wrote The Map of Midnight to offer young readers a story that combines mystery, imagination, and emotional development. Through her work with children at Learning Linx, she witnesses how confidence grows when kids feel understood and capable. The book was created to inspire that same sense of courage, curiosity, and resilience.

Primary Message

Readers will take away the idea that bravery is not the absence of fear but the willingness to take the next step even when the path is uncertain. The story highlights teamwork, problem-solving, and believing in one's inner strengths.

