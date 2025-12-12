Disney Stock Rises As 'Zootopia 2' Becomes Second Film This Year To Cross $1B Mark At The Global Box Office



Zootopia 2 is the second Motion Picture Association (MPA) film this year to top the $1 billion benchmark after the live-action animated remake of Lilo & Stitch released earlier this year. The only other film to break the ceiling this year is the Chinese animated fantasy film Ne Zha 2 which was released in January.

Since 2013, five of the Walt Disney Animation Studios' titles have crossed the $1 billion mark, including Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, Zootopia, and Zootopia 2.

Zootopia 2 Popularity Sparks Interest Across Franchise

Screenshot of Disney's X Post

“This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world - and that is a Zootopia dream come true,” said Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Zootopia 2 released on November 26 and reaped $559.5 million in five days and became the highest global opening for any animated film in Disney history. According to Disney, the box office success has also reignited interest in the franchise, resulting in record viewership of Zootopia and Zootopia+ on Disney+.

As per Disney, Zootopia also received stellar reception in China and became the country's highest animated opening of all time for a non-local title. In fact, the title became the highest-grossing non-local animated film of all time in just five days.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DIS jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'low' levels.

DIS stock has dropped 3% over the past 12 months.

