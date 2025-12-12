Evomi Announces Launch Of Scraper API: Simplifying Web Data Extraction With Built-In Anti-Bot Protection And AI Features

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Evomi, the Swiss-based proxy provider known for its privacy-first approach and ethical data collection practices, today announced the launch of its Scraper API. This new product line represents a significant expansion from the company's established proxy services, offering developers and businesses a complete web scraping solution that combines proxy rotation, anti-bot bypass, CAPTCHA solving, and AI-powered data extraction in a single API endpoint.

The Evomi Scraper API addresses a common challenge faced by data driven businesses: the complexity of building and maintaining web scraping infrastructure. Instead of managing separate systems for proxies, headless browsers, and anti-bot solutions, users can now make one API call and receive clean HTML or structured data ready for immediate use.

"With the Evomi Scraper API, teams don't need to juggle proxies, browsers, and CAPTCHAs, they just call a single endpoint and get clean, structured data back," said Pascal Mueller. " We've removed the complexity of traditional scraping infrastructure, providing developers and businesses with a one-stop solution for collecting data at scale. "

Comprehensive Features Set on Every Plan

What distinguishes Evomi is its highly flexible infrastructure designed to scale with your project's requirements. Evomi offers a powerful suite of advanced capabilities, allowing users to leverage features like JavaScript rendering, high-performance proxies, and CAPTCHA solving to overcome even the most difficult scraping challenges:

Anti-Bot Capabilities: Automatic bypass of standard web application firewalls, including Cloudflare, PerimeterX, and DataDome, with built-in CAPTCHA solving for reCAPTCHA, hCaptcha, and image-based challenges.

Global Infrastructure: Geotargeting capabilities spanning 195+ countries with city-level precision, leveraging Evomi's established proxy network.

JavaScript Rendering: Chrome-based headless browser for accurate data extraction from dynamic, JavaScript-heavy websites.

AI Enhancement: GPT-powered data extraction that converts messy HTML into structured, usable formats like JSON.

Developer-Friendly: REST endpoint with integration examples in Python, Node, and cURL, plus 24/7 priority support via chat, email, and Slack across all plans.

Transparent, Scalable Pricing

Evomi's Scraper API offers three subscription tiers with straightforward per-result pricing:



● Developer Plan: $44.99/month for 275,000 results ($0.16 per 1,000 results) with 25 parallel requests

● Startup Plan: $149.99/month for 1,050,000 results ($0.14 per 1,000 results) with 55 parallel requests ● Business Plan: $379.99/month for 2,925,000 results ($0.13 per 1,000 results) with 105 parallel requests

For teams with variable needs, a pay-as-you-go option starts at $0.20 per 1,000 scrapes with no subscription required and credits that never expire.

"Our pricing is designed to directly challenge the high cost of entry maintained by popular providers like Decodo and Scrapeless," the company stated. "Evomi offers a substantially cheaper alternative without sacrificing reliability, ensuring that developers and enterprises no longer have to choose between high-quality data extraction and staying within their budget."

Competitive Positioning

The Scraper API enters a market dominated by established players like Apify, Bright Data, and Oxylabs. While these providers offer similar functionality, Evomi differentiates itself through affordable pricing and its Swiss quality, which focuses on privacy and ethical data collection.

As a member of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative, Evomi maintains strict standards for how it sources and manages its proxy infrastructure.

"The Scraper API builds on Evomi's Swiss proxy network in 195+ countries, combining global reach, strict privacy standards, and a modern AI-first data extraction layer," according to the company's announcement.

Built for Scale

The Scraper API caters to a wide range of users, from individual developers integrating web scraping into their workflows to enterprises requiring advanced anti-bot capabilities and AI data extraction. Startups and small-to-medium businesses will appreciate the ability to access reliable data at scale without the burden of managing complex scraping infrastructure.

Evomi's infrastructure is designed to grow with customer needs, offering concurrency limits up to 105 parallel requests on the Business plan, with higher limits available for enterprise customers through custom arrangements.

About Evomi

Founded by a team of proxy experts with over seven years of experience in the industry, Evomi

Evomi's proxy network spans more than 150 countries with over 100 million IPs, serving developers, marketers, and data-driven businesses worldwide. The company offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee and 24/7 customer support, with services designed to help businesses efficiently access and structure data from any website while bypassing restrictions and blocks.

With the launch of the Scraper API, Evomi transitions from a proxy-focused provider to a comprehensive data access platform, offering customers a complete solution for web data collection at scale.

Media Contact Details:

Business Name: TeraShift GmbH

Name: Pascal Mueller

Address: Weissbadstrasse 8B, 9050 Appenzell

Country: Switzerland

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: GYT