EIB Approves €100B Operational Plan For 2026-2028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group have approved their 2026–2028 Operational Plan, maintaining a record-level financing of €100 billion next year, Trend reports via the EIB.

The plan includes €4.5 billion for security and defence financing, accounting for 5% of total EU-related funding.

Investment decisions for 2026 will be guided by the eight priorities outlined in the EIB Group's Strategic Roadmap, fully aligned with EU policy goals and focusing on green finance, technological innovation, security and defence, and support for Ukraine.

The planned financing will include €15.3 billion from the European Investment Fund (EIF), which leverages equity investments, guarantees, and securitisation instruments to strengthen European businesses.

The EIB Group also announced the expansion of its flagship European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI). The upgraded ETCI 2.0 will support both mega funds and mid-sized funds, providing technology companies across Europe with the capital needed to scale up and enhance competitiveness.

In new project financing, the EIB Boards approved €7.5 billion for EU social infrastructure, climate action, and global partnerships. This includes hospital upgrades and healthcare innovation in France, Germany, and Sweden, new schools in Finland, France, and Slovakia, sustainable agriculture projects in Lithuania and Poland, green and digital infrastructure in Spain, and water projects in Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

Beyond the EU, the financing will support business development in Ukraine and Europe's Global Gateway strategy, including vaccine production in Colombia and South Africa, electricity-grid improvements in Ethiopia, water infrastructure upgrades in Gambia and the Solomon Islands, and climate change adaptation projects in Pakistan.

The EIB Group says the plan will strengthen Europe's innovation, sustainability, and global impact while ensuring continued alignment with EU priorities.