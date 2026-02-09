403
Northeast Chile Hit by 5.7-Magnitude Quake
(MENAFN) Northeast Chile suffered its second seismic event Sunday within a span of hours, as a powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the region, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The significant tremor hit at 1623GMT, with its epicenter located 76 kilometers (47.2 miles) east-northeast of La Tirana, a town in the affected zone. Seismic monitoring data indicates the quake originated at a depth of 119 kilometers beneath the surface.
Authorities confirmed no tsunami warning was activated in the earthquake's aftermath. Initial assessments revealed no reports of structural damage or human casualties.
The same area had already endured a 4.2-magnitude earthquake earlier Sunday at 0725GMT, marking an unsettling pattern of seismic activity within a nine-hour window.
USGS officials continue monitoring the region for potential aftershocks following the double strike.
