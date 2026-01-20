Environment Minister Inaugurates Qatari National Center For Houbara Breeding In Algeria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie inaugurated the Qatari National Center for Houbara Breeding in El Bayadh Province in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, as part of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and in support of joint efforts to protect biodiversity and conserve endangered species.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE the Algerian Minister of Environment and Quality of Life Kaouter Krikou, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama and the Governor of El Bayadh Province Noureddine Belarbi.

The Center is considered one of the main pillars of the sustainable breeding and release program for the houbara birds. It operates under the supervision of the Qatar External Nature Reserves Office-Houbara Breeding Program, implementing an integrated annual program for the production and release of African houbara birds, in accordance with a carefully designed plan aimed at supporting their populations in natural habitats.

In this regard, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie stated, in a speech delivered during the inauguration ceremony, that the opening of the Center represents the fruit of constructive environmental cooperation between the State of Qatar and Algeria, and reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries and their keenness to coordinate efforts to confront shared environmental challenges.

His Excellency explained that this environmental project comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at protecting endangered species, foremost among them the houbara, given its environmental and cultural value, adding that this aligns with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2024-2030 through the implementation of specialized programs for breeding, rehabilitation, and release.

He further noted that since the start of the project's implementation, efforts have been made to involve Algerian national expertise in all stages of management and operation, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability of joint environmental action between the two countries, noting that the Center represents an effective initiative that contributes to the protection of biodiversity and supports sustainable development goals at both the regional and international levels.

For his part, Director of the Qatar External Nature Reserves Office Mohammed bin Nahar Al Nuaimi explained that, within the framework of the breeding and release program, the Office carried out, during the preparation and pilot operation phases of the project, the transfer and release of 2,000 African houbara birds in 2023, 2,000 birds in 2024, and 2,000 birds in 2025, bringing the total number of birds produced and released to 6,000.

Al Nuaimi noted that the program allocates 1,500 birds annually for release into the natural environment across several provinces in Algeria, with the aim of strengthening natural populations, while 500 birds per year will be incorporated into the production and breeding program.



He added that the Office continues to implement houbara production and breeding programs through the establishment and operation of a number of specialized centers inside and outside the State of Qatar. This is in addition to efforts to establish new centers in several countries, while adhering to approved scientific and technical standards in the management of these centers, in cooperation with international entities and expertise specialized in environmental conservation and biodiversity protection.