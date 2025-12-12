Axi: Crypto As A Strategic Portfolio Component For Traders & Investors In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global financial markets evolve, Axi is making the case that cryptocurrencies - accessed through its platform and expanding lineup of crypto perpetual futures (“perps”) - deserve a meaningful place in diversified portfolio planning for 2026. Crypto trading has increasingly shifted toward derivatives, with perpetual futures now forming the core of digital asset activity worldwide. Recent data indicates that perpetual futures account for roughly 68% of all Bitcoin trading volume and about 76% of total global crypto derivatives volume in 2025, highlighting their continued growth and influence.

In parallel with this shift, Axi has expanded its lineup to include more than 150 perpetual futures contracts across major and emerging tokens, giving traders deep exposure within a regulated, single-platform environment. With derivatives dominating global crypto markets, Axi's platform provides the liquidity, accessibility, and flexibility modern traders expect - including 24/7 market access and the ability to employ leverage in a controlled and regulated setting. This mirrors the versatility of traditional financial instruments while offering exposure to the rapidly developing digital asset landscape.

The rise in institutional participation underscores this evolution: as of 2025, institutions reportedly account for approximately 42% of all crypto derivatives trading volume, signalling growing institutional confidence in crypto markets beyond pure retail speculation.“With perps driving most crypto activity, we're broadening our offerings to meet traders where the market is going,” said Stuart Cooke, Head of New Business at Axi.“Our goal is to bring everything into one trusted ecosystem - perps, copy trading, mobile apps, and institutional-grade support.” Looking ahead to 2026, the mainstream status of crypto derivatives highlights a pivotal moment for investors evaluating diversified strategies.

Looking ahead to 2026, the mainstream status of crypto derivatives highlights a pivotal moment for investors evaluating diversified strategies. The dominance of derivatives over spot trading in 2025 points to the rapidly maturing market environment, while traders and investors - from speculative participants to those hedging or seeking thematic exposure - increasingly require flexible, advanced tools. Axi's infrastructure and broad contract range are built to support these evolving needs. The availability of perpetual contracts through a valued broker offers expanded flexibility, robust risk-management potential, and round-the-clock access, acknowledging both the opportunities and inherent risks of digital asset derivatives.

Axi is a multi-asset broker offering access to forex, commodities, indices, and increasingly - crypto markets via regulated derivatives and spot adjacent instruments. Its expanded crypto perpetual offering is designed to meet demand from both professional and retail clients seeking regulated, versatile, and globally accessible trading options.

